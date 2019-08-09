Patricia A. Gottesman Sells 4,123 Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) Stock

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) Director Patricia A. Gottesman sold 4,123 shares of World Wrestling Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.02, for a total transaction of $276,323.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,521 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,237.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment stock traded down $1.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.25. 862,241 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,105,688. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 60.04 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.35. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.50 and a 1-year high of $100.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $268.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.21 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 23.92%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

WWE has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (down from $105.00) on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.27.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWE. Kwmg LLC bought a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

About World Wrestling Entertainment

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

