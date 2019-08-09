Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Party City Holdco Inc. is involved in designs, manufactures, contracts for manufacture and distributes party goods, including paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts and stationery. It also operates specialty retail party supply stores primarily in the United States and Canada. Party City Holdco Inc. is based in Elmsford, New York. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PRTY. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Party City Holdco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Party City Holdco from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.28.

Shares of Party City Holdco stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.72. 35,358 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,018,133. Party City Holdco has a 1 year low of $4.41 and a 1 year high of $16.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $450.18 million, a P/E ratio of 2.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.16). Party City Holdco had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $563.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Party City Holdco’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Party City Holdco will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Elk Creek Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Party City Holdco by 9.1% in the first quarter. Elk Creek Partners LLC now owns 1,030,909 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,185,000 after purchasing an additional 86,215 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco in the first quarter valued at about $155,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Party City Holdco by 7.6% in the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 45,358 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Party City Holdco by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,797 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 10,933 shares during the period.

Party City Holdco Company Profile

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party supplies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

