Parthenon LLC Sells 100 Shares of J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM)

Parthenon LLC lessened its position in shares of J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Parthenon LLC’s holdings in J M Smucker were worth $4,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,823,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303,090 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,792,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,581,000 after acquiring an additional 13,573 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,582,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,679,000 after acquiring an additional 171,185 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. raised its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,519,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,974,000 after acquiring an additional 124,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,480,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,457,000 after acquiring an additional 26,589 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Get J M Smucker alerts:

In related news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.28, for a total transaction of $249,216.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,969,648. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph Stanziano sold 319 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.20, for a total transaction of $38,024.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,857 shares in the company, valued at $1,770,954.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,269 shares of company stock worth $372,201 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of J M Smucker in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of J M Smucker from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of J M Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of J M Smucker from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of J M Smucker from $120.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.44.

Shares of SJM stock traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $112.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 327,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,220. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.71. The stock has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.69. J M Smucker Co has a 12-month low of $91.32 and a 12-month high of $128.43.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. J M Smucker had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. Research analysts expect that J M Smucker Co will post 8.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This is an increase from J M Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. J M Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is 41.01%.

J M Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

Read More: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM).

Receive News & Ratings for J M Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J M Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.