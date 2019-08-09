Parthenon LLC Boosts Stock Position in Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS)

Parthenon LLC grew its stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,480 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Parthenon LLC’s holdings in Flexsteel Industries were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 2.6% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 17,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 7.2% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 508.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 662,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Flexsteel Industries from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Flexsteel Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of Flexsteel Industries stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.32. The stock had a trading volume of 680 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,946. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01 and a beta of 1.56. Flexsteel Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.04 and a 12 month high of $39.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.12.

About Flexsteel Industries

Flexsteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, and markets residential and contract upholstered and wood furniture products in the United States. It offers its products for use in home, hotel, healthcare, recreational vehicle, marine, and office applications. The company distributes its products through its sales force and independent representatives.

