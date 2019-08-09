Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PRTK) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.07 Per Share

Brokerages expect Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PRTK) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.07) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Paratek Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.17) and the highest is ($0.90). Paratek Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($1.01) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($4.32) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.77) to ($3.28). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($3.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.53) to ($1.70). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Paratek Pharmaceuticals.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by $0.14. Paratek Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 306.05% and a negative net margin of 597.22%. The business had revenue of $2.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 million.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PRTK shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 138,282 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 308,773 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after buying an additional 6,811 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,504 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 7,074 shares during the period. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PRTK traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.65. The company had a trading volume of 621,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,171. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.61. The company has a quick ratio of 13.95, a current ratio of 14.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.48. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.87 and a 12 month high of $12.20. The company has a market capitalization of $150.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.81.

About Paratek Pharmaceuticals

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics based upon biology and tetracycline chemistry in the United States. Its lead product candidates include omadacycline, an intravenous and oral antibiotic for use as a monotherapy antibiotic for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, urinary tract infections, and other community-acquired bacterial infections; and Sarecycline, a tetracycline-derived compound designed for use in the treatment of acne and rosacea.

