ParallelCoin Reaches Market Cap of $939,836.00 (DUO)

ParallelCoin (CURRENCY:DUO) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. ParallelCoin has a market capitalization of $939,836.00 and approximately $9,163.00 worth of ParallelCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ParallelCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $2.99 or 0.00025293 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. During the last week, ParallelCoin has traded up 85.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ParallelCoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $85.57 or 0.00724745 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00010400 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0998 or 0.00000845 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00013081 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000496 BTC.

ParallelCoin Profile

DUO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 22nd, 2015. ParallelCoin’s total supply is 314,719 coins. ParallelCoin’s official website is parallelcoin.info . ParallelCoin’s official Twitter account is @parallelcoinduo and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ParallelCoin

ParallelCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParallelCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParallelCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ParallelCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ParallelCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ParallelCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.