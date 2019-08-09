Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) Issues FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.00-1.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.14. Papa John’s Int’l also updated its FY19 guidance to $1.00-1.20 EPS.

PZZA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a neutral rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Papa John’s Int’l from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Papa John’s Int’l from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Papa John’s Int’l from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Papa John’s Int’l from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.20.

PZZA stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.02. 592,404 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 969,843. Papa John’s Int’l has a 1 year low of $38.29 and a 1 year high of $60.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 34.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.43.

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $399.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.39 million. Papa John’s Int’l had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 11.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Papa John’s Int’l will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Papa John’s Int’l’s payout ratio is presently 67.16%.

In other Papa John’s Int’l news, major shareholder John H. Schnatter sold 3,451,413 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.63, for a total transaction of $157,487,975.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,509,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,402,272.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Anthony Michael Sanfilippo acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.79 per share, with a total value of $47,790.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,654 shares in the company, valued at $174,624.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

About Papa John’s Int’l

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

