Panoro Minerals (CVE:PML) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Panoro Minerals Ltd. (CVE:PML) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.14. Panoro Minerals shares last traded at $0.14, with a volume of 6,000 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of $36.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.80, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

About Panoro Minerals (CVE:PML)

Panoro Minerals Ltd., an exploration-stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Peru. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, silver, and zinc deposits. Its flagship project is the Cotabambas project located in the District of Cotabambas.

Featured Story: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Panoro Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Panoro Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.