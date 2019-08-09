Pagegroup (LON:PAGE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Pagegroup (LON:PAGE) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 16.80 ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports.

PAGE stock traded down GBX 6 ($0.08) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 452 ($5.91). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 648,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,502. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion and a PE ratio of 13.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 473.41. Pagegroup has a twelve month low of GBX 412.40 ($5.39) and a twelve month high of GBX 627.50 ($8.20).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a GBX 17.03 ($0.22) dividend. This is a positive change from Pagegroup’s previous dividend of $9.00. This represents a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Pagegroup’s payout ratio is presently 0.40%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PAGE shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Pagegroup from GBX 620 ($8.10) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Pagegroup from GBX 550 ($7.19) to GBX 530 ($6.93) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Pagegroup in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Pagegroup in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pagegroup in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Pagegroup currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 570.56 ($7.46).

About Pagegroup

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and support services in Latin America and Asia. It offers recruitment services for executive, professional, clerical, and general staffing on a permanent, temporary, contract, and interim basis. The company provides its services under the Page Executive, Michael Page, Page Personnel, Page Outsourcing, Page Assessment, Page Consulting, and Page Talent brands.

