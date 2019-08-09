Pacira Biosciences (PCRX) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ: PCRX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/9/2019 – Pacira Biosciences had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $46.00 to $43.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

8/2/2019 – Pacira Biosciences was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $47.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Pacira changed its name to Pacira BioSciences following the acquisition of MyoScience in April 2019. Pacira’s top line mainly comprises contribution from its marketed drug Exparel. The company’s efforts to expand Exparel's label are encouraging. In April 2018, the FDA approved Exparel's label expansion to include administration via nerve block for prolonged regional analgesia. This is a positive for the company as it will further boost sales of Exparel. Pacira’s agreement with Nuance for the development/commercialization of Exparel in China is also an upside. Shares of the company have underperformed the industry year to date. The company remains heavily dependent on Exparel for growth, any setback for the drug will severely hurt the stock in the long run.”

7/31/2019 – Pacira Biosciences was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/23/2019 – Pacira Biosciences was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

7/4/2019 – Pacira Biosciences was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

6/28/2019 – Pacira Biosciences was given a new $85.00 price target on by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/12/2019 – Pacira Biosciences had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $85.00 price target on the stock.

6/11/2019 – Pacira Biosciences is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:PCRX traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 751,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,678. Pacira Biosciences Inc has a fifty-two week low of $35.07 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 7.83 and a current ratio of 8.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.15.

Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.27. Pacira Biosciences had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The company had revenue of $102.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Pacira Biosciences’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pacira Biosciences Inc will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Richard Scranton sold 15,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.21, for a total transaction of $670,187.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,626.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Kristen Marie Williams sold 2,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total transaction of $108,519.39. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $851,548.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 57,990 shares of company stock worth $2,497,045. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacira Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $510,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Pacira Biosciences by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 732,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,855,000 after acquiring an additional 8,955 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Pacira Biosciences by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 994,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,265,000 after acquiring an additional 3,931 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its holdings in shares of Pacira Biosciences by 181.2% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 27,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 17,481 shares during the period. Finally, Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Pacira Biosciences by 510.4% during the 2nd quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 84,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,685,000 after acquiring an additional 70,854 shares during the period. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

