PAC Global Achieves Market Cap of $1.54 Million (PAC)

PAC Global (CURRENCY:PAC) traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. One PAC Global coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including Sistemkoin, YoBit, Crex24 and Graviex. During the last seven days, PAC Global has traded down 12.3% against the U.S. dollar. PAC Global has a total market capitalization of $1.54 million and $11,474.00 worth of PAC Global was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PAC Global alerts:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00004651 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000012 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000013 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Onix (ONX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

PAC Global Profile

PAC Global (PAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 12th, 2013. PAC Global’s total supply is 7,655,785,933 coins and its circulating supply is 7,604,803,858 coins. The Reddit community for PAC Global is /r/PACcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PAC Global’s official Twitter account is @PACcoinOfficial . The official website for PAC Global is paccoin.net

PAC Global Coin Trading

PAC Global can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, TOPBTC, P2PB2B, CoinExchange, BiteBTC, CryptoBridge, Graviex, Sistemkoin and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Global directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAC Global should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAC Global using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PAC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAC Global and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.