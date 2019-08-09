Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $19.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.32 million. Oxford Immunotec Global had a net margin of 208.48% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Oxford Immunotec Global updated its FY 2019 guidance to EPS.

OXFD traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.00. 1,991 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,261. The company has a market cap of $387.10 million, a PE ratio of 27.45 and a beta of 0.33. Oxford Immunotec Global has a twelve month low of $11.88 and a twelve month high of $19.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 12.03 and a current ratio of 12.60.

OXFD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oxford Immunotec Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

In related news, Director Richard A. Sandberg sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total transaction of $59,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 4.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Oxford Immunotec Global by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 5,120 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global in the first quarter valued at $1,185,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 117.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 117,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 63,617 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 290,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 13,974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Immunotec Global Company Profile

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC, a diagnostics company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary tests for immunology and infectious diseases in the United States. It develops its products using its T-SPOT technology platform, which enables the measurement of responses of specific immune cells to inform the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of patients with immune-regulated conditions.

