Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $19.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.32 million. Oxford Immunotec Global had a net margin of 208.48% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Oxford Immunotec Global updated its FY 2019 guidance to EPS.
OXFD traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.00. 1,991 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,261. The company has a market cap of $387.10 million, a PE ratio of 27.45 and a beta of 0.33. Oxford Immunotec Global has a twelve month low of $11.88 and a twelve month high of $19.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 12.03 and a current ratio of 12.60.
OXFD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oxford Immunotec Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Oxford Immunotec Global by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 5,120 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global in the first quarter valued at $1,185,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 117.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 117,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 63,617 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 290,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 13,974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.19% of the company’s stock.
Oxford Immunotec Global Company Profile
Oxford Immunotec Global PLC, a diagnostics company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary tests for immunology and infectious diseases in the United States. It develops its products using its T-SPOT technology platform, which enables the measurement of responses of specific immune cells to inform the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of patients with immune-regulated conditions.
Featured Article: What is a recession?
Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Immunotec Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Immunotec Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.