Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) Trading Down 1.1%

Osisko Mining Inc (TSE:OSK)’s stock price traded down 1.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$3.49 and last traded at C$3.51, 142,513 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 69% from the average session volume of 463,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.55.
Separately, Beacon Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Osisko Mining in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$3.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 7.39 and a current ratio of 7.46. The firm has a market cap of $953.65 million and a PE ratio of -13.45.
Osisko Mining Company Profile (TSE:OSK)
Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metals resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver. Its flagship project is the Windfall Lake property that consists of 285 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,400 hectares located between Val-d'Or and Chibougamau, Québec.
