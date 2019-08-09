Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) Trading Down 1.1%

Osisko Mining Inc (TSE:OSK)’s stock price traded down 1.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$3.49 and last traded at C$3.51, 142,513 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 69% from the average session volume of 463,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.55.

Separately, Beacon Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Osisko Mining in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$3.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 7.39 and a current ratio of 7.46. The firm has a market cap of $953.65 million and a PE ratio of -13.45.

In other Osisko Mining news, Senior Officer Blair David Zaritsky sold 44,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.55, for a total transaction of C$159,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$128,758.50. Also, Director John Feliks Burzynski bought 20,000 shares of Osisko Mining stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$56,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 300,000 shares in the company, valued at C$840,000. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 310,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,066,595.

Osisko Mining Company Profile (TSE:OSK)

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metals resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver. Its flagship project is the Windfall Lake property that consists of 285 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,400 hectares located between Val-d'Or and Chibougamau, Québec.

