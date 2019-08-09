Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC Purchases 375 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 27.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,735 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLM. Lathrop Investment Management Corp grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 55,498 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,771,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 6,877 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 6,851 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 28,384 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,531,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter.

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, Chairman C Howard Nye sold 11,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.66, for a total value of $2,734,839.84. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 158,885 shares in the company, valued at $38,713,919.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Roselyn R. Bar sold 2,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.93, for a total transaction of $696,589.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,111,802.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,869 shares of company stock worth $3,622,433 in the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MLM traded down $1.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $249.14. 132,576 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 711,200. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.80, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $230.43. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.75 and a 1-year high of $252.08.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 11.37%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.25 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $227.22 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Longbow Research increased their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.37.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

