Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC Purchases 1,045 Shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 1,900.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alta Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 126,694 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $58,062,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,718 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,535 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 3,474 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on SHW. Wolfe Research cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $510.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $448.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $513.37.

Shares of SHW traded down $5.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $517.57. 122,212 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 637,759. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $478.33. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 52 week low of $355.28 and a 52 week high of $523.45. The stock has a market cap of $46.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.28.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.35 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 48.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 21.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 24.39%.

In related news, Director Jeff M. Fettig acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $432.07 per share, with a total value of $216,035.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert F. Lynch sold 6,984 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.54, for a total transaction of $3,006,891.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,965,131.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,592 shares of company stock worth $18,336,282. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

See Also: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.