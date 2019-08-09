Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC Decreases Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC decreased its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,065 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in AMETEK by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,355,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $776,191,000 after purchasing an additional 80,100 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in AMETEK by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,615,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $382,936,000 after purchasing an additional 172,395 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in AMETEK by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,147,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $344,081,000 after purchasing an additional 823,704 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in AMETEK by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,983,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $247,507,000 after purchasing an additional 33,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AMETEK by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,966,822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,498,000 after purchasing an additional 162,203 shares in the last quarter. 85.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $95.00 price objective on shares of AMETEK and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of AMETEK to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.36.

Shares of NYSE:AME traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,323,080. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.22. AMETEK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.14 and a twelve month high of $92.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 19.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.02%.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.57, for a total transaction of $149,590.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,370 shares in the company, valued at $783,050.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 16,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.51, for a total transaction of $1,412,016.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,502,752.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,800 shares of company stock worth $7,936,112. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

