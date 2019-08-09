Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $59.00 price objective on the medical device company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Orthofix Medical Inc. develops, produces and markets medical devices. The Company offers spine fixation, biological and other orthopedic and spine solutions. Orthofix Medical Inc., formerly known as Orthofix International N.V., is headquartered in Lewisville, Texas. “

OFIX has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Orthofix Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Orthofix Medical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Orthofix Medical from a b+ rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.50.

NASDAQ OFIX traded up $0.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $54.25. 116,247 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,659. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.42. Orthofix Medical has a 12-month low of $47.79 and a 12-month high of $74.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.68.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The medical device company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.12). Orthofix Medical had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $115.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Orthofix Medical will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Brad Mason sold 8,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total value of $454,367.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,129,198.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OFIX. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,555,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 26.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 411,688 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $23,223,000 after purchasing an additional 85,625 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical in the first quarter worth approximately $4,738,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 40.7% in the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 171,844 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $9,694,000 after purchasing an additional 49,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, THB Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical in the first quarter worth approximately $2,323,000. Institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Orthofix Medical Inc, a medical device company, provides musculoskeletal healing products and therapies worldwide. It operates through four segments: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, Biologics, and Orthofix Extremities. The Bone Growth Therapies segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion and are indicated as treatment to enhance fusion success rates in cervical and lumbar spine, as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal appendicular fractures.

