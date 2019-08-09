Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Increases Stock Position in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Core-Mark were worth $715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Core-Mark by 86.6% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 978 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Core-Mark by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Core-Mark during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Core-Mark by 1,638.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Core-Mark during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. 92.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Core-Mark alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CORE traded down $1.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,548. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.02. Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.53 and a 12 month high of $40.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.76.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. Core-Mark had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Core-Mark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.65%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CORE shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Core-Mark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Core-Mark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.40.

Core-Mark Profile

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc markets fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including fast food, candies, snacks, and groceries, as well as beverages and fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

Featured Story: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CORE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE).

Receive News & Ratings for Core-Mark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core-Mark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.