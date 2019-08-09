Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Increases Stock Holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,688 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 2,054.9% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the first quarter valued at $149,000. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the first quarter valued at $207,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the first quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the fourth quarter valued at $250,000. 92.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FIX traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.97. 53,763 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,335. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.33. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.79 and a 1-year high of $59.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $650.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.49 million. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.33%.

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Pablo G. Mercado purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.38 per share, for a total transaction of $49,380.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,457.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Franklin Myers purchased 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.89 per share, for a total transaction of $230,395.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,472,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 11,238 shares of company stock worth $490,834. Insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FIX. DA Davidson upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $57.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical services industry in the United States. It is involved in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical and related systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of mechanical systems, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

