Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $808,000 Stock Holdings in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,093 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in WABCO were worth $808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of WABCO by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of WABCO by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,793 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of WABCO by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 4,744 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WABCO by 1,152.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 213 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WABCO during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair cut shares of WABCO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wolfe Research cut shares of WABCO from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.57.

WABCO stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $132.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,270. WABCO Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.90 and a 1-year high of $146.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.39. The company has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.40.

In other WABCO news, insider Nicolas Bardot sold 750 shares of WABCO stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $99,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,996. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WABCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies electronic, mechanical, electro-mechanical, and aerodynamic products worldwide. The company engineers, develops, manufactures, and sells braking, stability, suspension, steering, transmission automation, and air management systems primarily for commercial vehicles.

