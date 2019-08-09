Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Buys 800 Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROIC. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 1,542.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the 1st quarter worth $92,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the 1st quarter worth $254,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 18,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

ROIC stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.22. 11,368 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,103,281. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp has a 12-month low of $15.44 and a 12-month high of $19.80.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $72.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.49 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 15.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Analysts predict that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a $0.197 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.30%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research note on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine raised Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. BidaskClub raised Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets set a $18.00 price objective on Retail Opportunity Investments and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of March 31, 2019, ROIC owned 90 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.3 million square feet.

