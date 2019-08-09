Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Acquires 200 Shares of Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Kaman were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kaman by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 8,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kaman by 5.6% in the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Kaman by 1.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kaman by 2.7% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 17,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Kaman by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KAMN traded down $0.41 on Friday, reaching $58.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,742. Kaman Co. has a twelve month low of $51.34 and a twelve month high of $68.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.39). Kaman had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 3.34%. The company had revenue of $174.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Kaman’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kaman Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KAMN. Zacks Investment Research cut Kaman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine raised Kaman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

In other Kaman news, CEO Neal J. Keating acquired 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.48 per share, for a total transaction of $126,456.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Kaman

Kaman Corporation operates in the aerospace and distribution markets. The company operates through two segments, Distribution and Aerospace. The Distribution segment distributes electro-mechanical products; bearings; and power transmission, motion control, and electrical and fluid power components, as well as offers value-added services.

