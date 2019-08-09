OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) Updates FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.24-0.26 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $165-170 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $172.81 million.OraSure Technologies also updated its FY19 guidance to $0.24-0.26 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OSUR. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of OraSure Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OraSure Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of OraSure Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Shares of OSUR stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.53. 869,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 648,462. The company has a market capitalization of $485.86 million, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.52 and a quick ratio of 6.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.64. OraSure Technologies has a 1 year low of $7.15 and a 1 year high of $17.11.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $38.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.48 million. OraSure Technologies had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 7.86%. OraSure Technologies’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that OraSure Technologies will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

In other OraSure Technologies news, SVP Jack E. Jerrett purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.55 per share, for a total transaction of $85,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, OSUR and DNAG. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

