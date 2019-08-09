Opus (OPT) Price Reaches $0.0018 on Top Exchanges

Opus (CURRENCY:OPT) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 9th. One Opus token can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC. In the last seven days, Opus has traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar. Opus has a total market capitalization of $257,432.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of Opus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002528 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.95 or 0.00251749 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008394 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.31 or 0.01196113 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000611 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00018338 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.61 or 0.00089176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Opus Profile

Opus launched on July 14th, 2017. Opus’ total supply is 249,308,531 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,080,549 tokens. The official website for Opus is opus-foundation.org . The Reddit community for Opus is /r/opusfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Opus’ official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Opus

Opus can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Opus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

