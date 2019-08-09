Optimum Investment Advisors Sells 2,100 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

Optimum Investment Advisors cut its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BSCL. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 39.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,404,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,566,000 after purchasing an additional 679,510 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 43.6% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,214,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,922,000 after acquiring an additional 672,556 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $11,591,000. SNS Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 87.3% during the first quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 927,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,506,000 after acquiring an additional 432,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 116.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 744,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,663,000 after acquiring an additional 400,050 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCL remained flat at $$21.24 during midday trading on Friday. 57,384 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 337,677. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.19. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.59 and a 52-week high of $21.28.

