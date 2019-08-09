Optimum Investment Advisors Sells 1,000 Shares of Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT)

Optimum Investment Advisors cut its position in shares of Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,200 shares of the open-source software company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Red Hat were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Management LLC grew its stake in Red Hat by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Management LLC now owns 69,000 shares of the open-source software company’s stock valued at $12,955,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. TT International grew its stake in Red Hat by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. TT International now owns 69,600 shares of the open-source software company’s stock valued at $12,715,000 after buying an additional 25,600 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Red Hat by 279.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 265,881 shares of the open-source software company’s stock valued at $49,921,000 after buying an additional 195,773 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Red Hat by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,364 shares of the open-source software company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Red Hat by 124.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 191,936 shares of the open-source software company’s stock valued at $35,067,000 after buying an additional 106,512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Red Hat alerts:

Shares of RHT remained flat at $$187.71 during trading hours on Friday. 999,351 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,591,676. Red Hat Inc has a 52 week low of $115.31 and a 52 week high of $189.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $187.74. The company has a market capitalization of $33.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.45.

Red Hat (NYSE:RHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The open-source software company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.14. Red Hat had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The company had revenue of $934.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Red Hat’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Red Hat Inc will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

RHT has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair lowered shares of Red Hat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $188.30 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Red Hat in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Red Hat presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.37.

Red Hat Company Profile

Red Hat, Inc provides open source software solutions to develop and offer operating system, virtualization, management, middleware, cloud, mobile, and storage technologies to various enterprises worldwide. It offers infrastructure-related solutions, such as Red Hat Enterprise Linux, an operating system platform that runs on hardware for use in hybrid cloud environments; Red Hat Satellite, a system management offering that helps to deploy, scale, and manage in hybrid cloud environments; and Red Hat Enterprise Virtualization, a software solution that allows customers to utilize and manage a common hardware infrastructure to run multiple operating systems and applications.

See Also: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT).

Receive News & Ratings for Red Hat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Hat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.