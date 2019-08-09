Optimum Investment Advisors Purchases 6,720 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 23.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,720 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMLP. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 26,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 8,560 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,872,000. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the first quarter worth about $44,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 68.0% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 4,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 225,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

AMLP traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $9.08. 957,763 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,431,263. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12 month low of $8.27 and a 12 month high of $11.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.87.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Read More: What is a price target?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP).

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.