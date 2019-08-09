Optimum Investment Advisors Has $179,000 Stock Position in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 37.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 599.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 401,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,716,000 after acquiring an additional 344,108 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,772,000. Decatur Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,385,000. First Quadrant L P CA grew its holdings in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 66,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,076,000 after purchasing an additional 20,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. 94.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equity Lifestyle Properties alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ELS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.25.

In related news, CFO Paul Seavey sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total value of $873,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,932,060.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Roger Maynard sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,330,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ELS stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $130.52. 15,620 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 510,570. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.90 and a 52-week high of $130.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of 33.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $124.28.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.02. Equity Lifestyle Properties had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 27.02%. The firm had revenue of $248.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.613 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. This is a positive change from Equity Lifestyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.31%.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 28, 2019, we own or have an interest in 409 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 153,984 sites.

Further Reading: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Lifestyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Lifestyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.