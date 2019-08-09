Optimum Investment Advisors Has $128,000 Stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Optimum Investment Advisors trimmed its holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 43.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,320 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STLD. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 293.0% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,138,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,153,000 after buying an additional 848,774 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Steel Dynamics by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,696,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $871,044,000 after purchasing an additional 802,211 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Steel Dynamics by 2,223.1% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 679,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,517,000 after purchasing an additional 650,134 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Steel Dynamics by 1,482.6% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 593,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,947,000 after purchasing an additional 556,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics during the first quarter valued at approximately $18,339,000. Institutional investors own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ STLD traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.00. 58,840 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,546,691. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 5.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.62. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $25.02 and a one year high of $48.17. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 9.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. Analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 17.49%.

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director Gabriel Shaheen acquired 5,000 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.03 per share, with a total value of $135,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 58,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,584,904.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Glenn Pushis acquired 5,740 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.13 per share, for a total transaction of $149,986.20. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 91,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,385,381.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 12,740 shares of company stock worth $336,296. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on STLD. Bank of America downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.67.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

