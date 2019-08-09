Optimum Investment Advisors Decreases Stock Holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP)

Optimum Investment Advisors trimmed its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,800 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,270,919 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $53,290,000 after purchasing an additional 12,203 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 236,053 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hartz Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,674,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 246.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 155,703 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,529,000 after purchasing an additional 110,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 95.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 128,822 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,650,000 after purchasing an additional 62,835 shares during the last quarter.

CQP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Gabelli assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Sunday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.42.

CQP traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.13. 8,425 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,534. Cheniere Energy Partners LP has a 1 year low of $32.55 and a 1 year high of $47.21.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The energy company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with capacity of approximately 16.9 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4.0 billion cubic feet per day.

