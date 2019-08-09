Optimum Investment Advisors Cuts Stake in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Optimum Investment Advisors decreased its holdings in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 19.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,173 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Schlumberger were worth $199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Washington Trust Bank raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 5,719 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 879 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Schlumberger by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Schlumberger by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SLB shares. AltaCorp Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets set a $44.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 22nd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Gabelli started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.17.

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Patrick Schorn sold 12,151 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total transaction of $473,038.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,060,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Stephanie Cox sold 24,057 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total transaction of $976,473.63. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,881,508.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

SLB traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,369,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,811,392. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.02. Schlumberger Limited. has a 12 month low of $33.94 and a 12 month high of $66.67. The firm has a market cap of $49.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Schlumberger had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 5.62%. The company had revenue of $8.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.46%.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

