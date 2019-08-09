Oppenheimer Comments on Jack in the Box Inc.’s FY2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:JACK)

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) – Analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Jack in the Box in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $4.36 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.24.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of Jack in the Box from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (down from $105.00) on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Jack in the Box presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Shares of NASDAQ JACK opened at $86.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.30. Jack in the Box has a 52 week low of $70.77 and a 52 week high of $93.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.29.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $222.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.44 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 13.85% and a negative return on equity of 19.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Jack in the Box by 0.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 191,709 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,603,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 207.2% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 97,883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,966,000 after purchasing an additional 66,021 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the second quarter valued at about $6,176,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the second quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the second quarter valued at about $279,000. 95.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Jack in the Box news, EVP Phillip H. Rudolph sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $164,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,147,274. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Carol A. Diraimo sold 590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.02, for a total transaction of $48,391.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,588 shares in the company, valued at $1,442,567.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,267 shares of company stock worth $436,103 over the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of March 19, 2019, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

