Online Market Capitalization Hits $2.45 Million (OIO)

Online (CURRENCY:OIO) traded 119.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. Over the last seven days, Online has traded 119.2% higher against the dollar. Online has a total market cap of $2.45 million and approximately $93.00 worth of Online was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Online token can now be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002542 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.90 or 0.00251649 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008406 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.85 or 0.01202330 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000618 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00018351 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.67 or 0.00089748 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000443 BTC.

Online Token Profile

Online’s genesis date was April 30th, 2018. Online’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 877,660,690 tokens. Online’s official Twitter account is @Online_OIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Online is medium.com/online-io-blockchain-technologies . The Reddit community for Online is /r/onlineio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Online is online.io

Online Token Trading

Online can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Online directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Online should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Online using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

