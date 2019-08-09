Ondori Tops One Day Trading Volume of $5.00 (RSTR)

Ondori (CURRENCY:RSTR) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. In the last seven days, Ondori has traded up 10.3% against the US dollar. Ondori has a market capitalization of $4.45 million and approximately $5.00 worth of Ondori was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ondori coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX, CoinExchange and Bleutrade.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00013270 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000986 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Dash Green (DASHG) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000482 BTC.

Blocknode (BND) traded down 32.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

APR Coin (APR) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Almeela (KZE) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Mero (MERO) traded down 60.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ROIyal Coin (ROCO) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Ondori Coin Profile

RSTR is a coin. Ondori’s total supply is 43,903,795,597 coins and its circulating supply is 37,766,847,790 coins. Ondori’s official website is rstr.io . The Reddit community for Ondori is /r/ondoricoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ondori’s official Twitter account is @ondoricoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ondori Coin Trading

Ondori can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, CoinExchange and Bleutrade. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ondori directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ondori should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ondori using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

