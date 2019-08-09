ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Earns “Buy” Rating from Mizuho

Mizuho restated their buy rating on shares of ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) in a report published on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $26.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of ON Semiconductor from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of ON Semiconductor from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Longbow Research downgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.83.

Shares of ON stock opened at $17.93 on Monday. ON Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $14.55 and a 52-week high of $23.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.19.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gilles Delfassy sold 3,731 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total value of $70,739.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $932,983.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul E. Rolls sold 11,467 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $252,274.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,198 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,444. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,780,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $128,449,000 after buying an additional 881,265 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $267,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 818,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,515,000 after buying an additional 320,413 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 3.9% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 53,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 0.6% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 77,343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. 96.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

