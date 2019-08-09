On.Live (ONL) Reaches Market Cap of $481,561.00

On.Live (CURRENCY:ONL) traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 9th. During the last seven days, On.Live has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. On.Live has a total market capitalization of $481,561.00 and $885.00 worth of On.Live was traded on exchanges in the last day. One On.Live token can now be purchased for about $0.0223 or 0.00000187 BTC on exchanges including Ethfinex and Livecoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get On.Live alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $506.10 or 0.04253920 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00043104 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000074 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000988 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001069 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

On.Live Token Profile

On.Live (CRYPTO:ONL) is a token. It launched on January 22nd, 2018. On.Live’s total supply is 59,725,382 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,622,215 tokens. On.Live’s official Twitter account is @on_live . The Reddit community for On.Live is /r/onlivetv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . On.Live’s official website is on.live

Buying and Selling On.Live

On.Live can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as On.Live directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade On.Live should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase On.Live using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for On.Live Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for On.Live and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.