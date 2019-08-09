OmiseGO Trading Down 7.8% This Week (OMG)

OmiseGO (CURRENCY:OMG) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 8th. In the last seven days, OmiseGO has traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar. OmiseGO has a total market cap of $200.37 million and $54.63 million worth of OmiseGO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OmiseGO token can now be bought for $1.43 or 0.00012004 BTC on exchanges including ZB.COM, Radar Relay, DigiFinex and Ovis.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get OmiseGO alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00007632 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002197 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000206 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001749 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

OmiseGO Token Profile

OmiseGO (OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. OmiseGO’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OmiseGO’s official Twitter account is @omise_go . The Reddit community for OmiseGO is /r/omise_go and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for OmiseGO is omg.omise.co

OmiseGO Token Trading

OmiseGO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ChaoEX, Bithumb, DDEX, Braziliex, Coinrail, Bancor Network, CoinBene, Tokenomy, Bitbns, B2BX, Livecoin, Kyber Network, BX Thailand, Koinex, Coinnest, OTCBTC, TDAX, COSS, IDCM, C2CX, CoinExchange, Mercatox, Neraex, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Huobi, IDAX, CoinEx, Poloniex, Ovis, Crex24, Coinone, Zebpay, Independent Reserve, Exmo, ABCC, IDEX, TOPBTC, BitMart, Liqui, OKEx, Vebitcoin, Gate.io, Ethfinex, AirSwap, Hotbit, FCoin, BitBay, Tidex, Cobinhood, Fatbtc, BitForex, Bit-Z, Binance, Bittrex, Cryptopia, DigiFinex, ZB.COM, Kucoin, DragonEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Iquant, GOPAX, Upbit, HitBTC, Radar Relay, BigONE, Coinsuper and CoinTiger. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmiseGO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OmiseGO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OmiseGO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OmiseGO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OmiseGO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.