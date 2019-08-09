Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Updates FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.03-3.07 for the period. Omega Healthcare Investors also updated its FY19 guidance to $3.03-3.07 EPS.

Shares of OHI traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,913,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,656,198. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 12-month low of $31.00 and a 12-month high of $40.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.08.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.39). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 29.38% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The business had revenue of $191.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.83%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.84%.

OHI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised Omega Healthcare Investors from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Omega Healthcare Investors has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.77.

In other news, CFO Robert O. Stephenson sold 10,000 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $380,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 223,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,486,388. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Taylor Pickett sold 5,500 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $209,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,661,454. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 85,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,239,000. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

