Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Updates FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.03-3.07 for the period. Omega Healthcare Investors also updated its FY19 guidance to $3.03-3.07 EPS.
Shares of OHI traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,913,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,656,198. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 12-month low of $31.00 and a 12-month high of $40.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.08.
Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.39). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 29.38% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The business had revenue of $191.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.
OHI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised Omega Healthcare Investors from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Omega Healthcare Investors has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.77.
In other news, CFO Robert O. Stephenson sold 10,000 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $380,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 223,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,486,388. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Taylor Pickett sold 5,500 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $209,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,661,454. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 85,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,239,000. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.
Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile
Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.
