Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Issues Q4 2019 Earnings Guidance

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) updated its fourth quarter 2019 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.76-0.79 for the period. Omega Healthcare Investors also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $3.03-3.07 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Omega Healthcare Investors has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.77.

Shares of NYSE:OHI traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.68. 2,913,088 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,656,198. Omega Healthcare Investors has a fifty-two week low of $31.00 and a fifty-two week high of $40.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.08.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.39). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 29.38% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The business had revenue of $191.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Omega Healthcare Investors’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.84%.

In other news, CFO Robert O. Stephenson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $380,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 223,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,486,388. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Taylor Pickett sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $209,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,933 shares in the company, valued at $8,661,454. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,500 shares of company stock worth $3,239,000 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

