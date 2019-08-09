Olympus Labs (MOT) Market Capitalization Achieves $405,000.00

Olympus Labs (CURRENCY:MOT) traded down 16.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. Olympus Labs has a total market cap of $405,000.00 and $39.00 worth of Olympus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Olympus Labs has traded 24.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Olympus Labs token can currently be purchased for about $0.0105 or 0.00000089 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, IDEX, FCoin and OKEx.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $511.05 or 0.04328458 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00042899 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000078 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001030 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001062 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Olympus Labs is a token. It was first traded on November 16th, 2017. Olympus Labs’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,500,000 tokens. The official website for Olympus Labs is olympuslabs.io . The Reddit community for Olympus Labs is /r/OlympusLabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Olympus Labs’ official message board is medium.com/olympuslabsbc . Olympus Labs’ official Twitter account is @olympuslabsbc and its Facebook page is accessible here

Olympus Labs can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Kyber Network, DDEX, IDEX, OKEx and FCoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Olympus Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Olympus Labs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Olympus Labs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

