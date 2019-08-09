Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) VP Buys $10,872.00 in Stock

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) VP Teresa M. Vermillion bought 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.12 per share, with a total value of $10,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

OLN stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $17.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,317,283. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.88. Olin Co. has a 1 year low of $17.58 and a 1 year high of $32.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Olin had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Olin’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Olin Co. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.71%.

OLN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Olin to $19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Olin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $33.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Olin from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Olin in a report on Sunday, August 4th. Finally, Nomura upgraded shares of Olin from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.55.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Olin by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,162 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Olin by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,008 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Olin by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 23,220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Olin by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 10,923 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Olin by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 17,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.The Epoxy segment provides allyl chloride and epichlorohydrin, as well as acetone, bisphenol, cumene, and phenol for use in resins and other plastic materials, water purification, and pesticides, as well as for the manufacturers of polymers; liquid and solid epoxy resins that are used in adhesives, paints and coatings, composites, and flooring; and differentiated epoxy resins for use in electrical laminates, paints and coatings, wind blades, electronics, and construction, as well as offers additives.

