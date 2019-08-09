Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.34 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Old National Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the highest is $0.35. Old National Bancorp also reported earnings per share of $0.34 in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.52. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Old National Bancorp.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 24.22% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The business had revenue of $208.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.05 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ONB shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Old National Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 141.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Old National Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in Old National Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $166,000. 63.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONB traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.90. The stock had a trading volume of 436,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,064. Old National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $14.45 and a 12 month high of $20.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 40.31%.

Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

