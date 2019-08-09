Oddo Bhf Analysts Give DIC Asset (ETR:DIC) a €10.40 Price Target

Oddo Bhf set a €10.40 ($12.09) target price on DIC Asset (ETR:DIC) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

DIC has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €12.00 ($13.95) price objective on shares of DIC Asset and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Baader Bank set a €10.20 ($11.86) price objective on shares of DIC Asset and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of DIC Asset in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €11.12 ($12.93).

DIC opened at €11.68 ($13.58) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €10.37. DIC Asset has a 52 week low of €8.76 ($10.19) and a 52 week high of €10.72 ($12.47). The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.34. The firm has a market cap of $843.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66.

DIC Asset AG is one of Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate. With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has 178 assets with a combined market value of c.

