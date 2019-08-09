OAX One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.16 Million (OAX)

OAX (CURRENCY:OAX) traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. One OAX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0787 or 0.00000662 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Liqui, HitBTC and OKEx. In the last week, OAX has traded down 19% against the U.S. dollar. OAX has a market capitalization of $5.91 million and $1.16 million worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get OAX alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002542 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.90 or 0.00251649 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008406 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.85 or 0.01202330 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000618 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00018351 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.67 or 0.00089748 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000443 BTC.

OAX Token Profile

OAX’s launch date was June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,130,082 tokens. The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation . OAX’s official website is oax.org

OAX Token Trading

OAX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Liqui, Binance, LATOKEN, HitBTC and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OAX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.