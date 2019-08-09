Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The energy producer reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $529.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.63 million. Oasis Petroleum had a return on equity of 0.59% and a net margin of 9.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share.

Shares of Oasis Petroleum stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 323,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,982,493. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.89. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 2.04. Oasis Petroleum has a one year low of $2.41 and a one year high of $14.57.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OAS. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the second quarter worth about $71,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the second quarter worth about $82,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the second quarter worth about $89,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,389 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 6,191 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the first quarter worth about $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on OAS shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Oasis Petroleum from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Williams Capital cut Oasis Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut Oasis Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Oasis Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $9.00 price target on Oasis Petroleum and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.23.

About Oasis Petroleum

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin and the Texas region of the Delaware Basin, respectively. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 413,552 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and 23,366 net leasehold acres in the Delaware Basin, as well as approximately 320.5 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

