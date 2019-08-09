Oaktree Strategic Income Co. (NASDAQ:OCSI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Oaktree Strategic Income Co. (NASDAQ:OCSI) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.155 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th.

Oaktree Strategic Income has a dividend payout ratio of 93.9% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Oaktree Strategic Income to earn $0.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.62 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 83.8%.

Shares of NASDAQ OCSI opened at $8.32 on Friday. Oaktree Strategic Income has a one year low of $7.52 and a one year high of $8.87. The firm has a market cap of $243.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.33.

Oaktree Strategic Income (NASDAQ:OCSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Oaktree Strategic Income had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 21.10%. The firm had revenue of $13.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.67 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Oaktree Strategic Income will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on OCSI. TheStreet upgraded Oaktree Strategic Income from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oaktree Strategic Income from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.

In other news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 12,845 shares of Oaktree Strategic Income stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total transaction of $109,310.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Oaktree Strategic Income

Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financing solutions in the form of floating rate senior secured loans to mid-sized companies.

