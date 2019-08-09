Oak Asset Management LLC Acquires 96 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Oak Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,869 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Home Depot by 8,331.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,467,191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 21,212,570 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 21,191.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,534,097 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $353,410,000 after buying an additional 3,517,498 shares during the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at $197,884,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $147,976,000. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its stake in Home Depot by 226.3% during the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 604,165 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $90,808,000 after buying an additional 419,034 shares during the last quarter. 69.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $192.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.78.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded down $3.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $208.56. The company had a trading volume of 903,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,079,738. The firm has a market cap of $232.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.12. Home Depot Inc has a 12-month low of $158.09 and a 12-month high of $219.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.19.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $26.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.34 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 6,597.69% and a net margin of 10.24%. Home Depot’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 34,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.09, for a total value of $7,010,097.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 81,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,567,742.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.30, for a total transaction of $2,512,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,482,347.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,522 shares of company stock valued at $16,156,831 over the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

