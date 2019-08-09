Nuvectra Corp (NASDAQ:NVTR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.61 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Nuvectra Corp (NASDAQ:NVTR) will post ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Nuvectra’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.62) and the highest is ($0.59). Nuvectra reported earnings of ($0.87) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 29.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Nuvectra will report full-year earnings of ($2.44) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.64) to ($2.23). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.00) to ($1.25). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Nuvectra.

Nuvectra (NASDAQ:NVTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.19. Nuvectra had a negative net margin of 99.08% and a negative return on equity of 58.23%. The company had revenue of $12.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.42 million.

NVTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Nuvectra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their target price on Nuvectra from $18.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nuvectra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on Nuvectra to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

NVTR stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $1.78. 4,198 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 397,463. The firm has a market cap of $32.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a current ratio of 4.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.61. Nuvectra has a 1-year low of $1.66 and a 1-year high of $25.17.

In other Nuvectra news, insider Benjamin Tranchina bought 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.25 per share, with a total value of $36,125.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Joseph Paul Hanchin sold 7,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.98, for a total transaction of $31,442.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nuvectra by 14.0% during the second quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 334,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 41,054 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvectra in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Nuvectra by 304.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 25,482 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Nuvectra by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 163,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 38,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Nuvectra by 19.8% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 78,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 12,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Nuvectra Company Profile

Nuvectra Corporation, a neurostimulation medical device company, develops and commercializes neurostimulation technology platform for the treatment of various disorders in neuroscience and clinical markets. The company offers Algovita, a spinal cord stimulation system for the treatment of chronic intractable pain of the trunk and limbs.

