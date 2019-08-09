Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Given a $39.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus set a $39.00 price target on Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Pivotal Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $86.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Bank of America reiterated an underperform rating and issued a $52.00 price target (down from $57.00) on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.25.

Nu Skin Enterprises stock traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,087,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,377. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 1 year low of $35.03 and a 1 year high of $85.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.85.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 26.81%. The company had revenue of $623.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.32 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.05%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 823.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes anti-aging personal care products and nutritional supplements under the Nu Skin and Pharmanex category brands worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care systems, ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

