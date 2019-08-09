NRC Group (NYSEAMERICAN:NRCG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

NRC Group Holdings Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:NRCG) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 811,446 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,595% from the previous session’s volume of 47,886 shares.The stock last traded at $11.98 and had previously closed at $11.97.

A number of brokerages have commented on NRCG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NRC Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded NRC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th.

NRC Group (NYSEAMERICAN:NRCG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $100.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.00 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRCG. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in NRC Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,928,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in NRC Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $856,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in NRC Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $634,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NRC Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $579,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new position in NRC Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $391,000.

About NRC Group (NYSEAMERICAN:NRCG)

NRC Group Holdings Corp. provides various environmental, compliance, and waste management services. The company operates through four segments: Domestic Environmental Services, Sprint, Domestic Standby Services, and International Services. It provides industrial cleaning, hazardous waste packaging and management, waste transportation and disposal, salvage support, petroleum storage tank cleaning and removal, pipeline repair, land and marine based emergency response, specialized equipment rental, site remediation, and marine cleaning and marine services.

